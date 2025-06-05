This collaboration represents a significant investment in technology designed to improve client support and operational efficiency. Following a successful pilot with over 80 lawyers across various offices, the use of Legora will now be expanded firmwide. Tailored training will accompany the rollout, empowering staff to leverage this new technology effectively. Emma Danks, partner at Taylor Wessing, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying “This partnership with Legora is a transformational step forward in how we use technology to enhance the way we work and the service we provide to our clients." Legora acts as a virtual assistant, facilitating tasks like case analysis, document reviews, and drafting support, thereby streamlining daily legal work.

Key features of the platform include smarter document review, enhanced due diligence, contract insights, drafting support, and proactive risk tools. These advancements align with Taylor Wessing’s client-first AI strategy, striving to deliver tailored and accurate legal advice through innovative tools. The firm is recognised as a leader in legal technology, having participated in numerous high-profile AI-related transactions, such as assisting Rezolve Ai with its $1 billion Bitcoin Treasury Programme.

In addition to technology investments, Taylor Wessing is committed to developing its team’s AI knowledge, with over 30 designated AI Champions to guide staff in making the most of these tools. Legora's Head of UK&I, Alex Fortescue-Webb, remarked on this collaboration, stating “Our partnership with Taylor Wessing represents a shift in how we think about empowering lawyers and accelerating the adoption of AI within law firms." This partnership underscores Taylor Wessing’s mission to be at the forefront of legal innovation while prioritising the needs of clients and its workforce. The collaboration aims to redefine the legal landscape by integrating cutting-edge AI technology into everyday practice, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking legal firm.

Legora is establishing itself as a key player, serving over 250 law firms globally, supported by significant funding and a solid reputation for facilitating effective legal practices.