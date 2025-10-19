Kim joins from a prominent international firm where she led their Innovate Employment group. With her extensive experience in providing comprehensive employment advice, particularly to businesses and investors in the scale-up and growth sectors, her addition highlights the firm’s commitment to being a top legal adviser in the Golden Triangle and for its international clients.

Kim's recruitment comes in response to the rising demand from clients for high-quality employment support, aligning with Taylor Wessing's ambitious international growth strategy. She has a wealth of experience assisting tech and life sciences clients, as well as their investors, with global talent challenges. This support includes navigating global employment law related to fundraising, M&A, and expanding into new territories, along with addressing complex domestic issues such as founder and senior staff exits and disputes, HR strategic planning, and immigration matters.

Possessing extensive international exposure, Kim has focused her practice on offering support for overseas initiatives, particularly global expansion for scaling clients and the movement of staff across borders. Her well-established practice and notable market recognition reflect her capacity to provide premium employment solutions tailored to clients in the innovation sector who face intricate international requirements.

Paul Callaghan, Head of the Employment, Pensions & Mobility group in the UK, expressed his enthusiasm, "We're delighted to welcome Kim to the firm. Her impressive track record and leading market recognition will be invaluable, adding real strength to our employment practice." He noted that clients would benefit from her expertise in supporting tech and life sciences companies as they tackle people-related challenges, enhancing the firm’s position in these sectors.

In her statement, Kim Wedral remarked, "It's a great time to be joining Taylor Wessing, especially with the opportunity to build upon my established practice supporting tech and life sciences clients with their global talent challenges." She is keen to leverage her extensive network within the Golden Triangle to drive growth for the firm, stating her anticipation to work with colleagues to offer cohesive solutions revolving around the fundamental pillars of scaling innovation businesses—IP, capital, and people.

Shane Gleghorn, UK Managing Partner and Global Co-chair, underlined the significance of the hire, saying, “We are delighted to see Kim join as we continue to invest in key areas for growth.” He emphasised the importance of providing expertise to investors and businesses within the tech and life sciences triangle of London, Cambridge, and Oxford as a critical area for the firm’s expansion.