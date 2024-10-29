Taylor Wessing expands financial services team

Taylor Wessing, a leading international law firm, has announced the appointment of Martin Dowdall as a new partner within its London-based Financial Services Regulatory group. Dowdall joins from a prominent US law firm, bringing extensive experience in UK and EU financial services regulation. This strategic hire is expected to strengthen the firm’s capability in advising both UK and international clients on complex regulatory issues, with a particular focus on fintech, payments, and cryptocurrency.

The addition of Dowdall is part of Taylor Wessing’s ongoing investment in its financial services offering, especially in response to rising client demand for comprehensive advice on regulatory change and technology-driven projects within the financial sector. Known for its work with top-tier brands and industry disruptors, Taylor Wessing’s financial services team is recognised for its expertise in guiding clients through the challenges of the evolving regulatory landscape.

Tandeep Minhas, Head of Taylor Wessing’s UK Corporate Finance and Equity Capital Markets team, expressed enthusiasm about Dowdall’s arrival, citing his proven ability to deliver high-quality regulatory advice to firms operating in emerging technologies. “Martin will enhance the breadth and depth of our market-leading fintech practice in the City and internationally,” Minhas stated.

Dowdall himself shared his eagerness to join the firm, noting the unique challenges facing businesses in the financial services sector amid a rapidly shifting regulatory environment. “The firm’s global platform, combined with its technology focus and culture of innovation, will be a huge asset in guiding clients through a heightened regulatory environment,” he commented.

Charlotte Witherington, a partner within the Financial Services Regulatory group, emphasised Dowdall’s strong background in fintech and payments, adding that his expertise in the crypto sector aligns with Taylor Wessing’s goal of expanding its regulatory practice.

Shane Gleghorn, Taylor Wessing’s UK Managing Partner and Global Co-Chair, praised Dowdall’s appointment as a key step towards the firm’s ambitious growth goals. “As a firm, we aim to reach €1 billion in revenue by 2028, and having someone of Martin’s calibre join our high-performing teams will help us reach that milestone,” Gleghorn stated. He highlighted the firm’s cross-border financial services capabilities, noting that Dowdall’s international experience will further enhance its global regulatory expertise.

With Dowdall on board, Taylor Wessing’s Financial Services Regulatory group is well-positioned to continue leading in fintech and other technology-driven regulatory fields, serving clients navigating the complexities of today’s financial landscape.