Taylor Wessing continues global disputes expansion

Parham joined the firm from RPC, bringing extensive expertise in high-profile and complex financial litigation, particularly in banking disputes, financial services, and civil fraud.

Parham's most recent notable experience was as the lead partner in the litigation on the Steinhoff case, South Africa's largest corporate fraud scandal. This complex international civil fraud case was one of the top fraud cases in 2024. Additionally, Parham has significant experience in crisis management and FCA investigations and has acted for individuals in regulatory settings. His large and varied client base includes continental banks, hedge funds, family offices, and high net worth investors.

Andrew Howell, Head of the UK Disputes and Investigations group, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Parham, whose expertise complements and strengthens our existing offering as we continue to act on premium cross-border commercial litigation mandates."

Parham Kouchikali added: "Taylor Wessing has a very strong presence and reputation in the disputes and investigations market. The firm's global reach, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication to client service excellence give me the opportunity to continue to act on the most complex, cross-border financial litigation and civil fraud matters. I cannot wait to get started."

Parham is the 14th lateral partner hire announced by Taylor Wessing and the sixth high-profile addition to its international Disputes & Investigations lineup in 2024. The firm has recently established Disputes & Investigations capabilities in the Republic of Ireland and the MENA region, hiring Ryan Ferry and Natasha Zahid respectively as practice leads in those jurisdictions. The team has also been strengthened in the UK with the hire of Lewis Silkin's former co-managing partner and leading IP disputes specialist Giles Crown at the start of the year, Eoin Martyn in Dublin, and in the Netherlands with the recent recruitment of Charlotte Posthuma.