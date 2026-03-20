Global law firm Taylor Wessing has announced the appointment of Stephen Whitfield as a new partner in its London Competition practice. Joining from a leading law firm, Stephen brings a wealth of experience to Taylor Wessing, making him a vital asset in their effort to strengthen their competition law offerings. With a practice that includes both contentious and non-contentious work, he is well-positioned to provide seamless support across all aspects of competition law.

Stephen is noted for his exceptional skills in comprehensive areas such as UK, EU, and international merger control matters, as well as cartel investigations and competition litigation. This extensive background allows him to offer insights into a full spectrum of competition law issues, significantly enhancing the firm's capabilities in this key area.

Shane Gleghorn, Taylor Wessing's UK Managing Partner, expressed enthusiasm for Stephen's arrival, stating "We are delighted to welcome Stephen to the firm. He is a leading competition law expert with an outstanding track record across transactional, contentious and advisory matters. His ability to handle both contentious and non-contentious work at the highest level makes him an excellent addition to our team and will create substantial opportunities across our practices and sectors internationally. His appointment strengthens our Competition practice and supports our ambitious growth plans."

Sian Skelton, head of tech and regulatory, echoed these sentiments, saying "I'm thrilled to have Stephen join our team. He brings exceptional breadth of expertise at a time when the global competition regulation landscape is rapidly evolving. Stephen's ability to handle the full range of competition matters whilst collaborating with our teams in our core practice areas and across key sectors will significantly enhance our service offering. His UK and EU competition law expertise, combined with his strong international relationships, positions us perfectly to serve our clients' increasingly sophisticated competition law needs."

In response to this new chapter, Stephen Whitfield commented "I'm very pleased to join Taylor Wessing's Competition practice. I am really looking forward to building a diverse competition practice within a firm that has clear growth ambitions, a highly regarded international platform, and a strong commercial focus. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to help clients navigate their most complex competition challenges."

This strategic appointment comes as part of Taylor Wessing's continued commitment to enhancing its Competition practice aimed at delivering comprehensive competition law expertise to clients across its core sectors.