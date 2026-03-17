Global law firm Taylor Wessing has announced the appointment of Gemma Grunewald as a new partner in its London Tax practice. Joining from a leading international law firm, Gemma specialised in real estate tax and brings with her a wealth of experience. Her focus is on real estate tax structuring for both listed and private companies, private equity funds, and institutional investors. With deep technical expertise in REIT structures, corporate real estate, and mainstream corporate tax advice, she is well-versed in both advisory and transactional work, often with a cross-border element.

Gemma's joining is seen as a strategic move in Taylor Wessing's growth within the Real Estate Sector. This appointment bolsters the firm's already renowned capabilities in real estate tax structuring, creating significant opportunities for enhanced collaboration across various practices, including Real Estate, Corporate Real Estate, Real Estate Finance, and Funds on an international scale.

Shane Gleghorn, Taylor Wessing's UK Managing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm for Gemma's arrival, stating "We are delighted to welcome Gemma to the firm. She is a leading real estate tax expert with strong technical capabilities and an excellent track record in advising institutional clients on complex real estate structures. Her arrival significantly strengthens our real estate tax practice and reinforces our commitment to growth in the Real Estate Sector. Gemma’s knowledge of REIT structuring, fund work, and cross border real estate taxation will add value and open new avenues for collaboration across our international teams."

Graham Samuel-Gibbon, Head of Taylor Wessing's Tax and Incentives practice, also highlighted the significance of this appointment, saying "I'm thrilled to have Gemma join our team. She brings exceptional expertise across the full spectrum of Real Estate Tax work, deep sector knowledge and a collaborative approach. Her proven leadership, strong technical capabilities and commercial approach to tax matters will further strengthen our remarkable service offering and support our ambitious growth plans in the Real Estate Sector."

Gemma Grunewald expressed her excitement about her new position, stating "I'm very pleased to join Taylor Wessing's Tax and Incentives practice. The firm's international platform, sector strength and commitment to technical excellence across real estate, funds and corporate tax provide an exceptional foundation to deliver enhanced services to clients and support their growth ambitions. I look forward to working with my new colleagues, developing the team and enhancing Taylor Wessing's highly regarded real estate tax capabilities, to help institutional clients navigate their most complex real estate tax structuring challenges."