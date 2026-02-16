Global law firm Taylor Wessing has made a significant addition to its London IP practice with the appointment of Jeremy Drew as a partner. Drew joins Taylor Wessing from a leading international firm where he honed his skills as a specialist in intellectual property, retail and brands, sports, and technology. His extensive practice covers both contentious and non-contentious IP work, along with regulatory issues, sports law, and technology disputes. Known for his ability to forge lasting relationships, Drew has provided strategic business advice to major retail and sports clients while coordinating multi-disciplinary legal support that spans corporate, litigation, commercial, employment, and regulatory fields.

Drew’s arrival aligns with Taylor Wessing’s vision to cultivate an unrivalled IP powerhouse, significantly bolstering the firm's capabilities in IP disputes and expanding its portfolio in retail, brands, sports, and technology sectors. This strategic move opens the doors to substantial cross-selling opportunities within the firm’s diverse practices and international network. He has a proven track record as a business builder and strategist, having previously built and led an international firm's IP and Technology team. Drew’s leadership extended to developing the firm’s TMT team into a respected market entity and overseeing its Sports sector for several years.

Shane Gleghorn, Taylor Wessing's UK Managing Partner, expressed enthusiasm for Drew’s arrival, saying "We are delighted to welcome Jeremy to the firm. He is a leading IP expert with an outstanding track record across retail and brands, sports and technology. His arrival significantly strengthens our market-leading IP practice and reinforces our commitment to building an unrivalled IP powerhouse." Niri Shan, Head of Taylor Wessing's IP practice, echoed this sentiment, stating "I'm thrilled to have Jeremy join our team. He brings exceptional expertise across the full spectrum of IP, regulatory and digital work, from high-stakes disputes to complex transactions, combined with deep sector knowledge in retail and brands, sports and technology."

Jeremy Drew himself remarked: "I'm very pleased to join Taylor Wessing's IP, regulatory and digital practice. The firm's international platform, sector strength and bench depth across retail and brands, technology, corporate, trade marks, media and financial services provide an exceptional foundation to deliver enhanced services to clients and support their growth ambitions." His experience encompasses disputes, advisory work, and transactions, underscored by a strong international focus involving global deals, cross-border litigation, and European arbitrations. He is highly regarded for his expertise in IP and Sports by Chambers and is recognised as a leading partner in retail and consumer as well as corporate governance by the Legal 500.

The appointment of Jeremy Drew comes as Taylor Wessing continues its strategy of fortifying its IP practice, reinforcing its ambition to establish an unrivalled IP powerhouse within the legal sector.