Taylor Wessing announces strategic alliance

Taylor Wessing has announced a new strategic alliance with the renowned Italian law firm Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati. This partnership is a significant step in Taylor Wessing’s strategy to strengthen its presence across Europe, completing its coverage of all major markets. The alliance will enable Taylor Wessing to meet clients’ demands for seamless cross-border services in key areas such as corporate/M&A, intellectual property, regulation, and disputes.

Italy, as the fourth largest economy in Europe, offers significant opportunities in the firm’s core sectors, including Technology, Media & Communications; Life Sciences & Healthcare; Private Wealth; and Real Estate, Infrastructure & Energy. Orsingher Ortu, founded in 2007, has evolved from an IP, Media, and Technology boutique into a full-service law firm. Recently, it added a leading Italian Life Sciences team, with offices in Milan and Rome.

Commenting on the alliance, Global Co-Chair and UK Managing Partner Shane Gleghorn said, “We are delighted to extend our European coverage to Italy via this exciting partnership with Orsingher Ortu, which is based on shared long-term commitments to providing outstanding service to our clients across Europe and beyond.”

Global Co-Chair and Germany Managing Partner Oliver Bertram said, “We look forward to working with Orsingher Ortu to develop our respective client relationships and experiences to target opportunities across various legal services areas, while fostering strong bilateral connections and striving together to stand out from the competition in our core sectors.”

Orsingher Ortu's (pictured) Managing Partner Matteo Orsingher commented, “We are honoured that Taylor Wessing has chosen us as its partner for Italy: this confirms our positioning in strategic areas and in industrial fields of great importance and offers us new opportunities for growth.”