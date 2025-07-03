In a strategic move to bolster its global real estate offerings, Taylor Wessing has appointed Emma Chadwick as the new head of its Real Estate Disputes team. Chadwick, an expert in real estate litigation, brings with her a wealth of experience from a leading UK law firm, where she previously led the Litigation and property dispute resolution team. Her extensive background in real estate litigation is set to enhance the firm's capabilities in this area, catering to both international and UK clients, and solidifying Taylor Wessing's commitment to being a premier advisor in the real estate sector.

The decision to bring Chadwick on board is a direct response to the increasing demand from clients for high-quality support in contentious real estate issues. Emma’s focus spans development and acquisition risk, asset management matters, and complex disputes, particularly from Family Offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. As a former barrister and Solicitor Advocate, her skills will serve to significantly amplify the firm's property litigation capabilities.

Paul Lawrence, head of the real estate group in the UK, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, "We’re delighted to welcome Emma to the firm. Her impressive track record and top-tier reputation for property litigation will be invaluable, adding real strength to our international Real Estate practice. Our clients will benefit from her ability to handle complex litigation as well as her experience in strategic risk management advice, an area where we are seeing strong and growing demand."

Speaking on her appointment, Emma Chadwick remarked, "I’m thrilled to be joining Taylor Wessing at such an exciting time. The firm’s international platform, strong focus on collaboration across practices and borders, and ambitious agenda set a perfect stage for growing a high-quality Real Estate Disputes offering. I look forward to developing the practice alongside my new colleagues."

Shane Gleghorn, UK Managing Partner and Global Co-chair, added, "We are delighted to see Emma join as we continue to invest in our strategic growth. Real Estate Disputes is an important part of our real estate and disputes practice and intersects with our key practice groups." Through this significant appointment, Taylor Wessing is poised to further enhance its standing in the real estate sector and meet rising client needs.