Taylor Wessing announces 26 senior promotions for 2024, including 18 to partnership

Shane Gleghorn added: "These talented lawyers reflect the breadth of substantive expertise and geographic presence that our clients seek and have demonstrated their commitment to our firm’s values and culture. We have seen strong client demand in each of the areas these individuals have been promoted in and I look forward to seeing the valuable contribution they make to our business."

Taylor Wessing's Germany Managing Partner and Co-chair of Global Board, Olaf Kranz said, "We are proud to welcome such a talented group of lawyers to our partnership. Their appointments reflect Taylor Wessing's ongoing commitment to excellence and our ambition to provide world-class legal advice to the dynamic and forward-thinking industries which we serve. Congratulations to all the new partners."

Each individual brings a unique set of skills and experiences, enhancing Taylor Wessing's ability to deliver exceptional legal services to its clients.

Louis Dewfall, Partner in the Banking and Finance group, specialises in real estate finance across Europe. Rhys Bufton, Partner in the Real Estate team, excels in investment acquisitions and real estate finance. Elinor Picton, Partner in the Corporate group, focuses on venture capital and M&A transactions in the technology sector. Sarah Cole, a dual-qualified Partner based in San Francisco, provides advisory services for North American technology and life sciences firms expanding into the UK and Europe. Luke Callaghan, Partner in the Private Client group, offers specialized advice on property matters for landed estate and family office clients.

The promotion of these talented individuals reaffirms Taylor Wessing's dedication to excellence, innovation, and client-centric service. Congratulations to all the newly appointed partners and senior counsels on their well-deserved achievements.

As of 1 May 2024, our new partners are:

As of 1 January 2024, our new partners are:

Mark Goorts, Disputes and Investigations Roos Seesing, Disputes and Investigations

As of 1 May 2024, our new senior counsel are: