Taylor Wessing advises FLE on its first forest acquisition

This marks FLE's inaugural foray into forestry investments and aligns with its broader strategy of establishing a diversified portfolio in established European forestry markets.

FLE GmbH is part of the LFPI Group, a prominent independent multi-strategy alternative asset manager operating in Europe, the United States, and Asia, with over €28 billion in assets under management. This acquisition is a significant milestone in FLE’s investment strategy, designed to mitigate risks associated with timber price volatility and the potential impacts of climate change through regional diversification.

The complex transaction involved comprehensive legal due diligence of the property, negotiation of financing terms and the purchase agreement, as well as support during the implementation phase. Taylor Wessing also provided guidance on various other legal aspects, including employment and regulatory matters.

The transaction was executed in August 2024 and completed in September 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Peter Malovec, Head of Real Estate at Taylor Wessing, commented: "We are delighted to have supported the client’s team on this exciting deal that will promote further development of sustainable forestry and ecological management in Slovakia. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment on the local environment and economy."