Taylor Walton Solicitors expands its Corporate and Commercial team with the addition of experienced solicitor

Taylor Walton Solicitors has bolstered its Corporate and Commercial capabilities with the appointment of Samantha Bowley, a seasoned solicitor with a wealth of experience in finance law. Samantha, who joins the firm's Luton office, brings with her a diverse background gained from working in city law firms.

Having specialised in finance law, Samantha's expertise encompasses a broad spectrum of corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. Her professional portfolio includes collaborations with various stakeholders, including company directors, shareholders, and private equity investors.

Samantha's recent engagements showcase her proficiency in navigating complex financial landscapes. Noteworthy projects include advising a global asset management group on restructuring its investments in a workforce solutions company, guiding a leading private equity firm on UK financing aspects related to its direct lending to a global e-commerce entity, and assisting a food delivery company in refinancing its existing finance facilities.

Expressing her enthusiasm about joining Taylor Walton, Samantha Bowley comments, "I’m delighted to be joining the team and look forward to working with the firm’s clients across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire."

Simon Hughes, Partner and Head of Corporate at Taylor Walton, lauds Samantha's addition to the team, emphasising the value her extensive experience brings to the firm's clientele. He anticipates that Samantha's insights and proficiency in handling diverse corporate matters will significantly benefit clients, enhancing the firm's service offerings.

With Samantha Bowley's appointment, Taylor Walton Solicitors reaffirms its commitment to providing top-tier legal counsel to businesses in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and beyond. Her arrival augments the firm's ability to navigate intricate corporate landscapes, solidifying its position as a trusted advisor in the region's legal community.