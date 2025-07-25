Taylor Vinters LLP, a former licensed body based in Cambridge, has recently entered into a regulatory settlement agreement with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) following an investigation into its conduct. The agreement, published on 24 July 2025, outlines that the firm is to pay a fine of £172,934 along with the costs of the investigation, amounting to £1,350. This decision stems from violations of the Money Laundering Regulations 2007 (MLRs 2007), which mandated enhanced checks when acting for politically exposed persons (PEPs).

The investigation revealed that between February and June 2017, Taylor Vinters acted on behalf of a company connected to a non-domestic PEP during a residential property purchase. Crucially, the firm failed to identify its client as a PEP until August 2017, two months after the completion of the purchase. Furthermore, on 17 March 2017, the firm provided another solicitor with inaccurate information, asserting that it had “verified the identity of the Buyer in accordance with the Money Laundering Regulations 2007…and [the Buyer] is not a PEP."

In its admissions, Taylor Vinters acknowledged that it did not meet the stipulations of Regulation 14 of the MLRs 2007 and thereby failed to provide accurate information. This oversight was considered serious enough to breach both Outcome 7.5 of the SRA Code of Conduct and Principle 8 of the SRA Principles. The SRA concluded that the firm’s failures had a medium risk of harm given the high-risk nature of PEPs, necessitating thorough checks to avert potential misuse of the firm’s services for money laundering or terrorist financing.

The SRA decided on a financial penalty to uphold standards and ensure the public’s trust in legal services. They regarded a fine as a necessary measure to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent similar incidents in the future. Although the basic penalty calculated was £247,048 based on the firm’s prior turnover, it was subsequently reduced to £172,934 due to the firm’s early admissions and active cooperation during the investigation.

In summary, the settlement emphasizes the importance of compliance with money laundering regulations and the potential repercussions of negligence in the legal field. The SRA intends for this outcome to serve as a credible deterrent not only for Taylor Vinters but for all firms within the legal profession to ensure adherence to the highest standards of conduct.