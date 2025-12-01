Taylor Rose, the rapidly expanding UK law firm, achieved notable recognition by being named UK Law Firm of the Year in the mid-sized firm category at the British Legal Awards, held at City Central at the HAC in London. Despite facing fierce competition from other significant players such as Keystone Law and gunnercooke, Taylor Rose’s ascent reflects the growing prominence of the legal consultancy model, which revolutionises how legal professionals operate by providing a robust service platform in exchange for a share of revenue.

The impressive growth of Taylor Rose is evident, as the firm’s parent company, AIIC Group, recently noted a substantial increase of over 469% in fee-earning legal consultants operating under its various brands within just five years. Taylor Rose successfully combines a consultancy model with traditional employed lawyers, allowing for an expansive range of legal services. Founded in Peterborough in 2009, the firm now boasts over 20 offices and serves numerous sectors, including property—where it currently holds the title of the UK’s leading conveyancer—as well as family law, private client services, commercial law, and dispute resolution.

The judges of the British Legal Awards recognised the firm for its remarkable transformation, stating that the award acknowledges Taylor Rose’s journey from outsider to industry leader. This year alone, the firm garnered accolades including the title of the number-one conveyancing firm in the UK according to the UK Residential Conveyancing Market Report 2025, alongside finalists in several other industry awards.

A crucial part of Taylor Rose’s success can be attributed to its dedication to investing in people, technology, and processes. The firm has enhanced its leadership and expertise, particularly in key growth areas, through significant senior hires this year. Enhancing operational efficiency, Taylor Rose is rolling out a new fully cloud-based practice management platform that responds to the evolving demands of modern legal professionals, improving productivity for both lawyers and support teams such as audit and data protection.

Moreover, Taylor Rose has been lauded for its commitment to implementing smarter, more sustainable working practices. Their innovative initiatives have led to a 42% reduction in paper usage year-on-year and the creation of modern workspaces that lower energy consumption while promoting effective collaboration. CEO Adrian Jaggard expressed his pride, stating, “I’m hugely proud of the whole team for the work that has gone into building this firm and achieving this recognition.” He emphasised the firm’s focus on infrastructure, technology, and culture as pivotal in attracting and retaining top talent while believing in ongoing innovation as the key to future growth.

In addition to these accomplishments, AIIC Group has once again been featured in the prestigious FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times for the third consecutive year, highlighting the firm’s impressive trajectory in the legal industry and its commitment to excellence.