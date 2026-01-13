Taylor Rose, the fast-growing innovative law firm, has officially promoted Vicki Maflin to Head of Remortgage, a position that will see her reporting directly to Ruben Perin, the firm’s Commercial Director of Residential Property. In this new role, Vicki will focus on reinforcing the firm's remortgage offering, expanding its portfolio of lender clients, and increasing both case volumes and profitability. She will also play a crucial role in driving process improvements aimed at creating a more streamlined customer journey.

Having joined Taylor Rose in 2005, Vicki quickly became a key figure within the remortgage department, where she strengthened operational standards and significantly contributed to the modernisation and growth of the firm’s volume remortgage services. Most recently, she served as Remortgage Operations Manager, showcasing her dedication to enhancing the department’s performance. With two decades of specialised experience in remortgages at Taylor Rose, she has been pivotal in shaping the team’s expansion, which has resulted in the firm developing a modern, high-volume remortgage proposition that aligns with its smart law ethos.

Among her notable achievements, Vicki launched and led the firm’s Remortgage Case Advisory team and successfully scaled the remortgage department to exceed 100 employees. Her leadership excellence was recognised when she received the Team Champion Award for the remortgage department. Moreover, she recently completed the ILM Level 5 Inspirational Leadership Programme, highlighting her commitment to professional development and cultivating high-performing teams.

Adrian Jaggard, CEO of Taylor Rose and its parent AIIC Group, commented on Vicki’s promotion, stating, “Vicki has been instrumental in shaping the remortgaging department into the high performing operation it is today. Her experience, leadership and deep understanding of the market will be central to driving the next phase of growth as we build an even more efficient, client focused remortgage service.”

Reflecting on her new role, Vicki Maflin expressed her ambitions by saying, “My ambition is to lead and motivate the team to be the best in the industry. We are focused on growing our lender client portfolio, increasing volumes, and continually improving our processes so that we can deliver a seamless, high quality experience for every customer. It is a privilege to step into this role after such a long and rewarding journey at Taylor Rose.”