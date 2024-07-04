Taylor Rose MW announces office relocation to The White House, Warrington

Taylor Rose MW has announced the relocation of its Warrington office to The White House, Greenalls Ave, Warrington, WA4 6HL, effective from July 1, 2024. This move signifies a milestone in the partnership between Taylor Rose MW and FDR Law (formerly Forshaws Davies Ridgway).

The White House, a Grade II listed building, offers a blend of historical charm and modern workspace. It is home to numerous businesses and provides an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration, aligning with Taylor Rose MW’s vision of a smart and contemporary approach to law.

From this new location, Taylor Rose MW will continue to offer a comprehensive range of legal services, including Corporate, Commercial, Litigation, Property, and Private Client services. The move is seen as a strategic enhancement to better serve clients and support the firm’s continued growth.

Lee Adams, Commercial Director for Direct Services at Taylor Rose MW, expressed enthusiasm about the move, emphasising the importance of the Warrington office in servicing notable companies and individual clients. He highlighted the investment in a prestigious and modern space as a testament to the firm’s commitment to its team’s success.

Annemarie Pye, Chief Operating Officer at Taylor Rose MW, described the relocation as a step into a brighter future, symbolising the firm's evolution and commitment to collective success. She believes the new location will enhance the working environment and elevate the firm’s ability to deliver exceptional results for clients and stakeholders.

The strategic positioning of the Warrington office aims to bolster the firm's national offerings, providing clear and concise legal advice. The recent addition of Phil Parkinson and Nicholas Johnson to the Corporate Commercial team exemplifies Taylor Rose MW’s commitment to attracting and retaining leading legal professionals.

John King, Partner at Taylor Rose MW, highlighted that the move, combined with high-level recruitments, highlights the firm's dedication to offering comprehensive legal support to local and regional business communities.

The move to The White House signifies Taylor Rose MW's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional legal services and fostering a dynamic and supportive work environment for its team