Taylor Rose, the fast-growing innovative law firm, is set to make significant strides in the banking and finance sector with the recent appointment of Russell Jarvis as its Head of Banking. Jarvis brings over 30 years of specialist banking expertise and experience garnered from leading firms such as Shakespeare Martineau, where he served as a Senior Partner in their Banking Team for three years. His previous roles at Womble Bond Dickinson and other notable firms have equipped him with extensive knowledge in advising borrowers and lenders across diverse sectors, including healthcare, education, leisure, retail, and industrial.

Throughout his career, Jarvis has concentrated on corporate lending, particularly within the mid-market segment. His work encompasses both secured and unsecured lending, with a prominent focus on navigating complex multi-lender arrangements. Notably, his clientele includes corporate banks such as HSBC and Lloyds alongside a burgeoning network of alternative lenders, which encompasses family offices and private debt funds. Recently, he advised on a management buyout of a farm business that was bolstered by private equity, while also addressing the regulatory and funding complexities associated with mergers in the healthcare and education sectors.

Jarvis’s strategic appointment marks a pivotal move for Taylor Rose as it aims to establish a formidable presence in the corporate banking arena, which is rife with potential as alternative lenders increasingly seek bespoke legal support. As the new Head of Banking, Jarvis will take the reins in establishing and nurturing relationships with significant banks and private capital providers, while simultaneously enhancing the firm’s offerings in private debt, structured finance, and high-net-worth lending.

Adrian Jaggard, CEO of Taylor Rose, expressed his enthusiasm about Jarvis's arrival, stating "Russell’s arrival will be crucial to our expansion into the corporate banking market. His deep sector expertise and strategic mindset are exactly what we need to build a high-performing, client-focused banking division." Jaggard emphasized the importance of not only expanding mid-market transactional work but also integrating various workstreams to provide a cohesive service offering.

In his comments, Russell Jarvis highlighted the potential in the market, stating "There’s huge potential to support new market lenders and borrowers with strategic legal solutions, especially in key sectors like healthcare, education, and leisure, where regulation is becoming more complex and requires expert legal advice." He further elaborated on his excitement to join Taylor Rose, envisioning the firm as a proactive entity ready to address the emerging opportunities within the banking and finance landscape. Jarvis is keen to leverage his experience to foster a robust banking practice, one that promises clients a more insightful and united approach to legal support amidst the continually evolving financial sector.