Taylor Rose, the fast-growing innovative law firm, has made strategic decisions to further invest in its growth and specialist capabilities in group litigation by announcing the appointments of Jessica Draganescu as Head of New Business and Emily Hewlett as Lead Partner in Group Litigation. These new roles signify an ambition to expand into new markets while deepening the firm’s expertise in handling complex disputes.

In her capacity as Head of New Business, Jessica Draganescu will focus on driving growth and fortifying strategic partnerships. Her responsibilities include leading the firm's new business and growth strategy and developing a sustainable pipeline that spans property and non-property workstreams. With over a decade of experience in property and legal services, Jessica has previously played a pivotal role in transitioning Purplebricks through its IPO and has held significant positions at Yopa and Simply Conveyancing. "These roles involved managing large-scale commercial and structural transformation programmes that have delivered growth in private equity-backed environments," she said.

On the other hand, Emily Hewlett, appointed as Lead Partner in the Group Litigation division, will harness her extensive experience in managing complex group claims. Before joining Taylor Rose in February 2026, Emily served as a Legal Director at Pogust Goodhead, where she significantly contributed to a landmark case involving nearly 600,000 claimants relating to Brazil’s environmental disaster caused by the Fundão Dam collapse. "My focus will be on expanding our group litigation practice, particularly in areas like consumer rights claims and mis-sold IVA claims," she stated.

Taylor Rose’s CEO Adrian Jaggard commented on the importance of these appointments, saying, “These appointments reflect a coordinated investment in both the commercial engine of the firm and the depth of our legal expertise." He emphasised the need for strengthening the firm's work generation and sustaining capabilities while underscoring the objective of enhancing specialist capabilities in complex litigation. "Together, these appointments enhance our ability to deliver a broader, more integrated offering, combining strong commercial infrastructure with leading legal capability," he affirmed.