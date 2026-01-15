In a strategic move to strengthen its remortgage department, Taylor Rose, a rapidly expanding law firm, has announced the promotion of Vicki Maflin to the position of Head of Remortgage. With one year of experience reporting directly to Ruben Perin, Commercial Director of Residential Property, Vicki will focus on enhancing the firm's remortgage services, expanding its lender client base, and increasing both case volumes and profitability.

Having been with Taylor Rose since 2005, Vicki has become a key player in the remortgage team, significantly contributing to operational standards and modernising the volume remortgage offering. Most recently serving as Remortgage Operations Manager, her influence has been pivotal in developing the firm’s modern, high-volume remortgage proposition, aligning it with the ethos of smart law.

Over her two decades of experience at the firm, Vicki has effectively led the Remortgage Case Advisory team and successfully scaled the remortgage department to over 100 employees. Her commitment to excellence was recognised when she received the Team Champion Award for the remortgage department and completed the ILM Level 5 Inspirational Leadership Programme.

Commenting on Vicki’s promotion, Adrian Jaggard, CEO of Taylor Rose and its parent AIIC Group, said “Vicki has been instrumental in shaping the remortgaging department into the high performing operation it is today. Her experience, leadership and deep understanding of the market will be central to driving the next phase of growth as we build an even more efficient, client focused remortgage service.”

Expressing her vision in her new role, Vicki Maflin stated “My ambition is to lead and motivate the team to be the best in the industry. We are focused on growing our lender client portfolio, increasing volumes, and continually improving our processes so that we can deliver a seamless, high quality experience for every customer. It is a privilege to step into this role after such a long and rewarding journey at Taylor Rose.”