Taylor Rose, an innovative and rapidly expanding law firm, has announced the promotion of Amarjit Ryatt to Head of Family and Divorce. This significant appointment aligns with the firm's strategic ambitions to bolster its family law division. Amarjit Ryatt, who joined Taylor Rose through their merger with MW Solicitors in 2020, brings over 20 years of specialised experience in family law. His extensive background encompasses both legal aid and private client work, and he is widely known for his proficiency in complex divorce cases, financial settlements, nuptial agreements, and child arrangements. In addition, Amarjit holds accreditation with the Law Society’s Children Panel, showcasing his adeptness in child welfare issues.

The family law department at Taylor Rose has built a strong reputation for its excellence in legal aid and care work. However, after a strategic restructuring last year, the team refocused its efforts, withdrawing from legal aid activities to concentrate on private client work. This newly streamlined department now centres on divorce and financial settlements, child arrangements, cohabitation, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, along with advice on applications regarding the Trust of Land Act. The firm sees a particular opportunity in the burgeoning market for these services among professionals with substantial assets, multiple properties, and significant pensions.

Under Amarjit’s leadership, the department operates from its main office in Carter Lane, London, supported by Partners Gemma Hastewell and Georgina Earl-Hutton. Taylor Rose’s family law expertise is further enhanced by a consultancy division that includes over 25 legal consultants specialising in family law matters.

Adrian Jaggard, CEO of Taylor Rose and its parent AIIC Group, remarked on Amarjit’s promotion by stating that “Our Family Law and Divorce team is focused on developing and delivering the specialist support families need as they navigate some of life’s most complex and sensitive moments. Strengthening our capability in this area is a key priority for the firm, and Amarjit’s leadership and expertise will be central to achieving that.”

Reflecting on his new role, Amarjit Ryatt expressed his enthusiasm, saying that "Stepping into this role comes at a pivotal time for family law. There is a significant opportunity in the market, especially as we see greater demand for out-of-court resolution hearings, as well as a rise in pre- and post-nuptial agreements as more young professionals enter relationships with a clear focus on protecting their assets. We’re looking to grow the team, supported by the industry-leading infrastructure, technology and support that Taylor Rose provides.”