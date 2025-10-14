Taylor Rose, a fast-growing innovative law firm based in London, has just announced a series of strategic partner promotions across its various teams, including family law, private client, and conveyancing. This initiative highlights the firm’s commitment to investing in talent and career progression. Of the nine partner promotions, three are for consultants from its expanding consultancy division. This demonstrates Taylor Rose’s dedication to career advancement for lawyers pursuing this path, particularly notable as the firm’s parent company, AIIC Group, revealed a staggering increase of over 469% in fee-earning legal consultants in the past five years.

The firm has also promoted two individuals in its central services team, further solidifying the importance of this division within the firm’s corporate structure. This team is crucial for providing infrastructure and support, enabling lawyers to deliver high-quality advice and services to clients seamlessly.

Among the notable promotions is Amy Brazier, now Partner and Managing Conveyancing, who has over 15 years of experience in conveyancing matters and has played a crucial role in the growth of the firm's operations in Peterborough. Narin Nesari has been appointed Partner in the Property team where she brings extensive expertise in residential property transactions. Daljinder Jagdev, promoted to Partner in the Residential Conveyancing team, is acknowledged for her strong reputation in advising on a wide range of transactions.

Kim Vernal, with over 20 years of experience, now leads the Actions Against Police team as Partner, highlighting her significant contributions to civil liberties and judicial reviews. In her new role as Partner and Head of New Business, Hannah Wright will continue her efforts in expanding the firm into new markets, backed by over a decade of experience in the property industry. Hilary Soanes also takes on the role of Partner and Head of Legal Support Operations, ensuring that fee earners receive the high-quality support needed to grow their client base efficiently.

Additionally, three promotions were made within the consultancy area: Lucie Wright has transitioned to Partner in the Commercial and Residential Property sectors, leveraging her 23 years of experience. Paul Antoniou, now Partner within Private Client and Family Law, has over two decades of experience and expertise in domestic abuse, divorce, and estate planning. Cassey-ann Sharman has been promoted to Partner within Conveyancing, bringing comprehensive knowledge of property transactions.

CEO Adrian Jaggard remarked that “these promotions are a testament to both our ongoing investment in our people and the depth of expertise within our firm. By elevating talent from within, we continue to strengthen our capabilities in key practice areas and expand our offering nationwide.” Each of these new partners adds exceptional leadership and specialised knowledge, continuing to enhance the firm’s ability to deliver value to clients and support its long-term strategic vision.