AIIC Group, known for its legal firms Taylor Rose, FDR Law, and Kingsley Wood, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 1,000 fee-earning legal consultants for the first time. This growth reflects a rising trend among legal professionals seeking greater flexibility in their work environments, particularly in the face of increasing resistance to Return to Office (RTO) directives. A recent study by King's College London highlights that less than half of UK workers are willing to comply with full-time RTO requirements, with many expressing a willingness to seek new employment opportunities instead. This shift is particularly pronounced among women and parents, who show a strong preference for remote working arrangements.

By the end of 2025, AIIC reported 1,485 consultants in its programme, comprising 1,009 fee earners alongside sub-consultants and support staff. This data underscores AIIC’s robust position as a leading "platform firm" within a sector that has approximately 4,000 lawyers working as legal consultants across England and Wales. The consultancy model offers lawyers a fully supported infrastructure, including brand strength, technology support, management, and compliance, in exchange for a percentage of their revenue. Self-employed consultants retain around 70% of their billings while enjoying the benefits of central resources.

Continued investment in technology has been pivotal in AIIC’s growth strategy, boosting productivity and enhancing the consultant experience. Over the past year, the group has allocated significant resources to implement a cloud-based practice management platform built on Salesforce technology, aimed at improving service levels and supporting AI strategies.

AIIC’s consultant base primarily operates under the Taylor Rose brand, which has a longstanding presence in multiple legal sectors such as property, family, and criminal law. Meanwhile, over 10% of the consultants belong to the newly established firms Kingsley Wood and FDR Law, both of which have been rapidly growing since their launch in 2024, focusing on corporate law and property services, respectively.

The group notes that structural shifts in the profession are attracting seasoned lawyers to its platform. Around 60% of AIIC consultants are over 40, with 90% opting to work from home. These experienced professionals value the flexibility, work-life balance, and increased earning potential while sidestepping the complexities of running a small, regulated firm.

Adrian Jaggard, CEO of the AIIC Group, commented on this milestone, stating that "Breaking through the 1,000 fee-earning consultant milestone is a landmark moment for the group. It reflects the strength of our platform and the growing number of experienced lawyers choosing a more flexible, technology-enabled way to build their businesses." He went on to emphasise the importance of their continual investment in cloud and AI-enhanced systems to foster consultant efficiency and client service excellence, hinting at vast potential for future growth across all brands.

In recognition of its impressive performance, AIIC was honoured in the Financial Times’ FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years, distinguishing itself among only 22 UK companies that have maintained a presence in the rankings during this time.