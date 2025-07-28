Taylor Emmet has announced its relocation to Riverside Business Park in the Peak District, transitioning from its current office in central Bakewell. This move, scheduled for later this summer, will place the firm in the largest development of its kind in the area, with established neighbours including Thornbridge Brewery and Chatsworth. The new office aims to strengthen Taylor Emmet's presence across the Peak District while also reflecting its evolving identity from "Bakewell-based" to "Peak District lawyers" to better represent its diverse client base in the region.

Under the leadership of Martin Sissons, Partner at Taylor Emmet, the new location will house a team that provides specialised legal services tailored to rural communities. These services include agricultural law, rural conveyancing, wills, probate, tax planning, and trust management, in addition to broader legal services covering residential conveyancing, commercial property matters, and family law.

Martin expressed excitement about the changes, stating "I've enjoyed being part of the success in expanding our agricultural and rural property services, particularly through our Peak District office, and this relocation is a significant milestone that will enable us to better serve our growing client base." He also highlighted the benefits of the new space, saying "We are excited to move to a more efficient workspace that accommodates our collaborative approach to legal practice. This expansion showcases the trust our clients place in us to support and protect them through complex rural property matters."

Alongside the firm's expansion, they plan to host an opening event on 11th September, inviting local businesses from across the Peak District to join in the celebration. Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, noted the importance of this strategic move, commenting "Our move to the Riverside Business Park represents an exciting new chapter for Taylor Emmet in the Peak District. The new open-plan space offers significant improvements with capacity for up to 25 colleagues, collaborative breakout areas, and flexible meeting spaces."

He further elaborated on the impact of the new office, stating "This strategic relocation allows us to strengthen our position as the leading law firm across the entire Peak District region, not just Bakewell. Being situated in the largest development of its kind in the Peak Park enhances our visibility and accessibility to clients, allowing us to better protect their interests and support their needs through our full-service capabilities and deliver the personalised legal solutions that our Peak District clients deserve."