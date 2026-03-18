Leading law firm Taylor Emmet has officially opened its new office at Moorgate Crofts Business Centre. This new establishment brings trusted legal expertise closer to individuals and families across Rotherham. The office aims to provide access to a comprehensive range of legal services for both individuals and businesses, addressing needs in Family Law, Child Care matters, Conveyancing, Wills and Probate, Personal Injury and Medical Negligence.

The firm understands that whether clients are planning for the future, dealing with significant life changes, or seeking expert advice after unexpected events, their experienced solicitors are available to offer support. At Taylor Emmet, everything is guided by one aim – to provide legal advice that supports and protects clients and their families, delivering total peace of mind. The team recognises that legal matters can often feel daunting, particularly during life's most important or challenging moments. Their approach focuses on reducing unnecessary complexity, using clear, straightforward language and making sure clients are fully informed at every stage of the process.

No two situations are alike, and the team ensures that tailored advice is crafted around individual circumstances. This commitment includes offering practical and personalised solutions that begin with the initial consultation and continue through to final resolution. Clients can expect a high level of care, professionalism, and unwavering commitment during their legal journey.

The Rotherham office is led by a dedicated team who live and work locally, which allows them to combine their extensive legal expertise with a genuine understanding of the community they serve. Clients can anticipate the same high standards of service, confidentiality, and care that Taylor Emmet is widely recognised for throughout South Yorkshire.

Michaela Evans, Partner at Taylor Emmet, expressed her pride in the office's opening by stating: "We are proud to officially open our new Rotherham office and to strengthen our presence within the local community. Rotherham has a strong identity and a growing business and residential population, and we are committed to providing accessible, high-quality legal advice to support individuals and families at every stage of life. Our focus has always been on delivering clear, practical advice with a personal approach. The new Rotherham office allows us to build even closer relationships within the community and ensure people can access the legal support they need, right on their doorstep."