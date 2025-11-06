Charlotte joined the firm in December 2022 and quickly became one of the UK’s most acclaimed Masters cyclists, recently earning her 33rd title in a mere seven years. With a record haul of 22 National titles and 11 World titles, her dominance is evident as she has maintained her Individual Pursuit title in her age group since 2018. Additionally, she has made strides in mass start racing, achieving podium finishes in recent World Championships.

Taylor Emmet’s CEO Steve Hinshelwood expressed pride in sponsoring Charlotte, stating that her "success on the track mirrors the dedication, focus and excellence she brings to her work with our clients." Charlotte herself remarked on reaching such a milestone, stating “I was delighted to wear a jersey sponsored by Taylor Emmet in Roubaix," and celebrated her wins this year, which included "three golds and a silver." With over 150 years of service, Taylor Emmet continues to provide comprehensive legal aid across England and Wales while supporting standout individuals like Charlotte.