Key appointments include Oliver Simpson as Head of Private Wealth, Kat May as Divisional Head, and Amy Harris as Head of Property Litigation. Additionally, Dawn Hague has been appointed as Director, further strengthening the leadership team. The firm has promoted four individuals to Partner positions: Ian Osborn, Sam Sims, Helen Millard, and Elizabeth Alderson.

In total, six employees have progressed to Senior Associate positions and another six to Associate roles, highlighting the firm’s commitment to recognising talent at different levels. Taylor Emmet has also elevated four members of its support team to Senior Manager level in HR, Marketing, Finance, and Client Services. Legal Executives, Paralegals, Legal Administration, Legal Assistants, and Support Assistants have also received promotions, demonstrating comprehensive growth across the firm.

CEO Steve Hinshelwood remarked, "We are extremely proud to announce this round of promotions within the firm, the highest number we have awarded, reflecting how we nurture and develop exceptional talent." He further emphasised how these promotions signify the firm's dedication to member support throughout their career journeys, with every individual displaying remarkable contributions.

HR Director Sharna Poxon noted, "At Taylor Emmet, our culture focuses on nurturing employees and supporting progression, and this record achievement demonstrates our commitment to developing our people and recognising their hard work." Poxon attributed part of the success to the Talent Enhancement Programme, which aims to facilitate individual aspirations while fostering the firm’s continued growth.