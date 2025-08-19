Taylor Bracewell, a prominent law firm in South Yorkshire, has made significant strides in cybersecurity by successfully obtaining Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation using the latest version of Access Legal Proclaim. This achievement underscores the firm’s unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards of cybersecurity and compliance with data protection regulations.

The Cyber Essentials scheme, backed by the UK Government, certifies that businesses have enacted the necessary controls to safeguard both their data and that of their clients against potential cyber threats. The National Cyber Security Centre advises that all UK businesses should consider this certification as a fundamental cybersecurity benchmark.

Taylor Bracewell's move to the more advanced Cyber Essentials Plus certification indicates the firm’s dedication to superior protective measures. Unlike the basic certification, obtaining the Plus designation necessitates passing a thorough inspection that surpasses mere self-assessment. This comprehensive evaluation includes an external technical audit that scrutinises the firm’s IT security infrastructure, covering user devices, internet gateways, and servers that handle sensitive client data.

Upgrading to the latest version of Access Legal Proclaim was crucial in achieving this certification, as it provided ongoing support and essential protection against emerging cyber threats. Consequently, the firm can now operate with the confidence that its secure digital environment effectively safeguards client information from cybercriminals.

Despite the tight timeframe set by the Cyber Essentials scheme, Access Legal’s support team efficiently implemented the new version of Proclaim across all of Taylor Bracewell’s offices, ensuring the firm was thoroughly prepared for the inspection.

“Law firms are a prime target for cybercrime due to the nature of our work, so security is a top priority,” explains Roy Sharp, the practice manager responsible for overseeing IT and daily operations. “Our successful achievement of the Plus certification stands testament to our dedication to protecting our clients’ data and keeping fully compliant with relevant data regulations.”

Aimee Seaton, Director of Customer Success for Access Legal, highlighted the collaboration: “Our team has worked hard with Taylor Bracewell over the years to ensure they are using our case management software to its full potential and are proud to have supported them in successfully achieving the Plus accreditation. Taylor Bracewell prides itself on being a dynamic and forward-thinking law firm, a vision which resonates with us here at Access Legal. We look forward to continuing to support their future plans with our innovative software solutions, keeping security and compliance at the forefront.”

Founded over a century ago, Taylor Bracewell has expanded to a staff of 60 across four offices in Doncaster and Sheffield, offering a broad spectrum of legal services, including wills and probate, family law, employment issues, litigation, and both commercial and residential property law.

Access Legal stands as a leading provider of legal technology solutions in the UK, offering an extensive range of tools designed to enhance the operational efficiency of law firms while delivering exceptional value to clients. Their offerings include cloud-based case and practice management systems, finance and accounting solutions, compliance and training platforms, and specialised tools for various legal areas.

Discover more about how Taylor Bracewell successfully achieved Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation with Access Legal