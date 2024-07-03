Tayla Wescott promoted, recognised for her expertise

Hunt & Hunt Lawyers is pleased to announce the promotion of Tayla Wescott to Associate within our Property Law Team. Tayla's distinctive approach blends legal expertise with practical experience and a client-focused mindset. Her contributions extend beyond property law, having assisted the insurance and compulsory acquisition teams, showcasing her versatility and teamwork.

"Tayla is a valuable member of our firm and a rising star in property law," says Tony Raunic, Managing Principal of Hunt & Hunt Melbourne. "She has impressed us with her professionalism, work ethic, and ability to deliver high-quality outcomes for our clients. Her promotion to Associate is a well-deserved recognition of her achievements and potential. We are delighted to have her on board and look forward to supporting her career development at Hunt & Hunt."

Steve Aitchison, Property Team Leader, acknowledges Tayla's unique perspective derived from her experience with Owners Corporations. "In her time with us, Tayla has demonstrated all the attributes of a quality lawyer, including management of timelines and turnaround, identifying legal risks while appreciating practical realities and seeking solutions. Tayla is a very hard worker and a 'safe pair of hands'. I congratulate Tayla on her promotion to Associate, which is well-deserved recognition of her professional abilities and dedication. I look forward to seeing her career at Hunt & Hunt continue to progress."

Tayla values the mentorship and support from senior lawyers at Hunt & Hunt, attributing much of her career advancement to their guidance. "I am honoured and grateful to be promoted to Associate at Hunt & Hunt," Tayla said. "I have enjoyed working with the property team and learning from experienced and supportive colleagues. The opportunity to work on diverse and challenging matters has broadened my skills and knowledge. I am passionate about property law and providing practical and effective solutions for our clients. I look forward to continuing to grow and contribute to the success of Hunt & Hunt."

Tayla has recently entered into a period of parental leave, and we wish her all the best during this time.