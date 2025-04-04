Tatham & Co merges with Sea Green

Tatham & Co and Sea Green Law, two prominent specialist maritime law firms in the UK, have announced their merger, effective from 1 April 2025, to form a 22 lawyer practice under the Tatham & Co name. This merger aims to enhance each firm's existing capabilities while expanding their collective expertise. The newly formed entity will be led by lead Partners Stephen Askins and James Hickland from Tatham & Co, alongside Ted Graham from Sea Green Law.

The union of these two firms enables them to manage a greater volume of larger cases within contentious maritime law while broadening the range of services offered to clients. It will specifically boost Tatham & Co's dry shipping and sale of goods capabilities while complementing its existing admiralty team. Having collaborated in the past, Partners from both firms share similar values and culture, allowing for a seamless integration that is set to better serve the maritime law sector.

Ted Graham expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating that “for the past six years, Sea Green Law has grown steadily and we have been very successful, whilst maintaining work life balance. But the young lawyers want to work in London and we are excited about being back in the heart of one of maritime’s most important cities.” Stephen Askins (pictured) added, “we are delighted that Sea Green have agreed that the time is now right for us to join forces and take our combined maritime law expertise to the next stage. Ted and his entire team are incredibly well respected in the market. The merger creates synergies and efficiencies which will benefit both clients and the firm itself. Having them on board gives us more depth and resilience in an increasingly competitive sector.”

Founded in 2019, Tatham & Co operates from offices in London and Piraeus, serving a global client base, and is set to take a leading role in maritime law following this strategic merger.