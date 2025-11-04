Talbots Law, one of the Midlands’ fastest-growing legal firms, has appointed Clare Regan as its new Head of Real Estate Development. This strategic hire marks a significant step towards the firm’s ambitious revenue goal of £40m by the end of 2025. Regan joins from MFG Solicitors alongside Lucy George, who will also be a senior hire within the growing team. Both Regan and George bring extensive experience in advising residential and commercial property developers, investors, and landowners, bolstering the firm's capabilities in an increasingly competitive market.

According to Talbots’ CEO Dave Hodgetts, these appointments represent a “statement of intent” in the Midlands property sector. Positioned at Talbots' historic Stourbridge office, Regan will lead a team of eight specialists, utilising the firm's extensive network of 19 offices across the UK to tackle significant development projects and strategic land opportunities. This expansion of the Real Estate Development team aligns with Talbots’ broader growth trajectory, having evolved from just four offices and an £18m turnover in 2021 to a projected £40m turnover.

“Real Estate Development is a key growth area for us, and attracting high-quality talent is central to achieving our ambitious goals,” explained Hodgetts. He added, “Clare and Lucy are both well respected and bring a wealth of expertise, making their recruitment a clear statement of our intent. With their contribution, we will continue setting new standards for legal excellence and client care in this market.”

Clare Regan herself expressed enthusiasm about her new role, stating, “This is a really exciting opportunity to join a firm that has ambitious plans to grow. Talbots has been making waves in the market in recent years, and I’m keen to build on that momentum.” She emphasised her commitment to collaborating closely with developers, investors, and landowners, showcasing the strength of Talbots’ offerings and the exceptional talent within the team.

Founded in 1828, Talbots Law has established itself as a significant player in the legal field, now employing over 600 individuals across numerous locations including the Black Country, Birmingham, Cheshire, Coventry, North Staffordshire, Shropshire, and Worcestershire. With the recent hires and plans for expansion, the firm is poised for further success in the upcoming years.