Talbots Law has announced an expansion of its Agricultural Law team with the appointment of two seasoned directors, Sara Pickerin and Nicholas Playford. With over 40 years of combined experience in agricultural law, the pair joins the firm as it aims to bolster its services for rural clients. This move brings the total number of directors in the specialist team to four, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide comprehensive agricultural services.

The team focuses on various aspects of rural law, specifically strategic land management and diversification projects. Their efforts include repurposing farmland for alternative uses such as solar panel installations, glamping, holiday accommodation, and farm shops, all intended to help farmers diversify their income and maximise their land’s potential.

Talbots Law operates across 19 offices and has established a significant presence in rural areas such as Leek, Market Drayton, Telford, and Worcester, serving clients throughout England and Wales. Sean Spinetto, Head of Agriculture at Talbots Law, commented, “We are incredibly proud of the growth we’ve achieved in this specialist area of law and thrilled to welcome Sara and Nicholas as directors within our team. Attracting top talent is a testament to the reputation we are building in the agricultural sector.”

He further added, “Their expertise will help us continue supporting farmers, landowners, and rural businesses with both the challenges and opportunities they face, particularly around land diversification and futureproofing agricultural enterprises for many years to come.”

The firm has been actively participating in country shows throughout summer 2025, and it plans to showcase its Agricultural Law services at LAMMA 2026, the UK’s largest agricultural machinery and technology show, held at the NEC.