Tackling probate delays: insights from Jurit partner's evidence to Justice Committee

Examining Probate Challenges

The inquiry, initiated in November 2023, seeks to understand the impact of probate delays and evaluate the effectiveness of the Probate Registry service. At its core, the investigation aims to determine whether the Ministry of Justice's assertions regarding service improvements align with the experiences of practitioners and the public.

Uncovering the Root Causes

Summers highlighted the significant impact of probate delays, emphasising that some families endure waits of up to nine months for probate to be granted. Factors contributing to these delays include the centralisation of the probate registry, the transition to digital services, and the surge in deaths due to COVID-19.

Media Attention and Official Data

The probate backlog has garnered widespread media attention, with outlets like BBC Radio London and BBC Radio 4's Money Box and You and Yours programs covering the issue extensively. Summers' contributions have provided valuable insights into the reasons behind the delays and strategies to mitigate them.

While official data from HM Courts & Tribunals Service indicates a slight reduction in waiting times for probate applications, Summers cautioned that paper applications still face significant delays, averaging 22.5 weeks.

Panel Discussion and Recommendations

During the Justice Committee's session at Portcullis House in London, Summers, alongside Stuart Simpson of Equiniti, presented suggestions for improving the application process and addressing associated challenges, such as inheritance tax payments. Recommendations included recruiting additional personnel to the Probate Registry, especially experienced staff capable of handling complex cases, and fostering closer collaboration with professional bodies like STEP.

Looking Ahead

The Justice Committee will compile its findings in a comprehensive report, offering recommendations to address the probate delays effectively. In the interim, interested parties can access further insights from the committee's discussion on Parliamentlive.tv.

Summers' testimony underscores the importance of addressing probate delays promptly to ensure timely resolution for families navigating the probate process. With ongoing scrutiny and collaborative efforts, stakeholders aim to streamline procedures and provide enhanced support to those affected by probate delays.