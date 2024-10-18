Tackling illegal content online: government pushes for online safety

Key components of the regime are set to take effect by the end of the year, with officials emphasising the urgent need for digital services to take responsibility for safeguarding their users.

The upcoming regulations will require firms to conduct risk assessments for illegal content for the first time, marking a significant shift in accountability. “This will be a really important milestone for the implementation of the Act,” said a government spokesperson. “It will mean that for the first time, firms will be required to carry out risk assessments for illegal content.” This requirement aims to ensure that companies actively identify and mitigate the risks associated with harmful materials on their platforms.

In addition to addressing illegal content, the Act aims to enhance child safety online. Services will be mandated to introduce robust age-check mechanisms to protect young users from exposure to inappropriate content, including materials related to suicide, self-harm, and pornography. “Children will be better protected online,” the spokesperson added. “We are committed to ensuring that services take responsibility for keeping young users safe.”

The recent surge in online misinformation, especially during the civil unrest in the UK this past summer, has highlighted the need for rapid response mechanisms to counteract harmful narratives. Instances of violence fueled by misinformation have prompted government officials to call for targeted measures to manage illegal content more effectively. “We have seen how online misinformation can incite violence and civil unrest,” the spokesperson noted. “It is essential that we address this issue swiftly.”

In response to these challenges, authorities are establishing an Advisory Committee on Disinformation and Misinformation under the Online Safety Act. This committee will play a crucial role in shaping strategies and best practices to combat the spread of harmful content online. “We are eager to hear about the committee’s progress and key areas of focus,” the spokesperson stated.

The government’s commitment to online safety signals a proactive approach to creating a safer digital environment for all users, particularly vulnerable groups such as children. As the Online Safety Act prepares for implementation, the focus will remain on ensuring that digital platforms are held accountable for their content and that effective protections are in place for all users.

As The Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology emphasised, “This is about making sure that services take responsibility for ensuring their products are safe for their users.” The government aims to create a safer online space where individuals can navigate without fear of encountering illegal or harmful content.