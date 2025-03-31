Tackling court backlogs ensures swift justice

Tackling the criminal court backlogs is essential to ensure that the public can access swift justice, says the Law Society of England and Wales.

New figures published today by the Ministry of Justice show a record Crown Court backlog of more than 74,000 cases, highlighting the urgent need for investment in the criminal justice system to prevent victims, witnesses and defendants from being left in legal limbo.

Law Society president Richard Atkinson said tackling the backlog will help restore the reputation of the justice system, ensuring it remains a vital public service. He said everyone should be able to access justice in a timely fashion regardless of income or status and that thousands of victims, witnesses and defendants are currently denied this public service by the slow speed of justice. He added that proper funding of courts would free people from the legal limbo caused by long waits for justice.

He also urged the government to back the Independent Review of the Criminal Courts and Independent Sentencing Review with investment and action to uphold the criminal justice system for the common good. He said today’s backlog figures and the increasing pressure on prisons demonstrate the urgency of the crisis and that waiting for the outcome of the reviews and their implementation is not sufficient. He emphasised that the government needs to act now to start reducing the number of cases entering the criminal justice system.

He concluded that a fair and functioning criminal justice system will help ensure the UK retains its reputation as a leading legal centre, which is crucial to the country’s economy.