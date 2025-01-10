T Coffee Bar Ltd vs The Pensions Regulator: Tribunal Appeal Struck Out

T Coffee Bar Ltd vs The Pensions Regulator: Appeal Struck Out

The First-tier Tribunal General Regulatory Chamber (GRC) delivered a decision on 9 January 2025, striking out the appeal lodged by T Coffee Bar Ltd against The Pensions Regulator. The appeal was dismissed under Rule 8(3)(a) of The Tribunal Procedure (First-tier Tribunal) (General Regulatory Chamber) Rules 2008, due to the appellant's failure to comply with procedural directions.

The appeal was initially lodged on 10 June 2024 by T Coffee Bar Ltd using the GRC1 form. However, the submission was incomplete as it lacked the necessary copy of the decision being challenged. This omission prompted the Tribunal to issue directions on 20 June 2024, requiring the appellant to provide the missing document within 28 days.

Despite the clear directive, T Coffee Bar Ltd did not comply, leading to a subsequent order on 29 July 2024. The Tribunal reiterated the requirement for the appellant to furnish the decision copy by 13 August 2024, explicitly warning that non-compliance could result in the appeal being struck out without further notice.

Ultimately, T Coffee Bar Ltd failed to meet the Tribunal's requirements, resulting in the appeal being struck out. Tribunal Judge Findlay signed the decision, emphasising the importance of adhering to procedural rules in tribunal proceedings.

This case underscores the critical importance of compliance with procedural directions in tribunal appeals. The Tribunal's decision serves as a reminder to appellants of the need to provide complete documentation and to adhere to deadlines to avoid dismissal of their cases.

The decision is significant for businesses and legal practitioners involved in regulatory appeals, highlighting the procedural rigor expected by the Tribunal and the consequences of non-compliance.

Legal practitioners, particularly those specialising in regulatory and compliance matters, should take note of this ruling as it reinforces the procedural expectations and the potential repercussions of failing to meet them.