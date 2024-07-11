Synechron launches “Synechron Nexus Plus” ai accelerators program to propel corporate growth

Synechron, a global digital transformation consulting firm specialising in financial services and technology organisations, has announced the launch of its Synechron Nexus Plus Accelerators Program. This new initiative introduces five AI-driven solutions designed to address critical business and operational challenges, aiming to advance capital raising, corporate development, and public ownership.

The Synechron Nexus Plus Accelerators include:

Earnings Analyser: Utilises AI and generative AI (GenAI) for market sentiment analysis, leveraging public and paid data sources to analyze text and speech, provide sentiment scoring, track sector-specific sentiments, and offer enhanced visualizations.

Company Filings Accelerator: An AI-based platform aiding corporates in preparing essential company filings for investor relations and corporate development. It reduces inconsistencies and minimises the manual effort required.

Credit Memo Generation Accelerator: Evaluates borrowers' financial health and creditworthiness to aid financial institutions in loan approvals. It automates data ingestion through GenAI to streamline credit memo generation.

Legal Agreement Wizard: Powered by GenAI, this solution boosts productivity and efficiency for legal professionals in deal-making, providing key insights for quicker document review and informed decision-making.

LLM (Large Language Model) Sandbox: A framework for converting local knowledge into conversational AI applications, allowing clients to manage, track, compare, and analyse multiple domain-specific language models to foster AI innovation and agility.

The Synechron Nexus Plus suite marks the company's 13th Accelerators Program, underlining its dedication to client-driven progress and operational excellence. With over a decade of AI expertise and numerous prestigious industry awards, Synechron continues to transform business processes with intelligent automation and advanced technology.

Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO of Synechron, commented, “This initiative directly addresses the specific needs of our clients, enhancing efficiency and positioning them for market leadership. With Synechron Nexus Plus, we’re equipped to support our clients in the next stages of their growth, ensuring our work drives real value.”

Sandeep Kumar, Head of FinLabs, added, “We’re constantly exploring new ways to contribute to our clients’ success, helping them meet their current needs and anticipate future AI applications. We’re dedicated to driving AI adoption and providing essential building blocks for their innovation journey.”

