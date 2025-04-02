Sydney Mitchell promotes four key individuals

Midlands law firm Sydney Mitchell has announced senior promotions including two new partners and two senior associates in Private Client and Family teams

Sydney Mitchell, a distinguished law firm with a history spanning over 260 years, has unveiled a series of senior promotions to enhance its Private Client and Family teams. The firm, renowned for its extensive legal expertise, has promoted Lorna Payne and Gemma Whitchurch to salaried partners, expanding its partnership to 16 members. Lorna, a specialist in trust law, joined Sydney Mitchell as an associate in 2021 and quickly ascended to senior associate in less than two years. She focuses on trust advice, inheritance tax, and succession planning for high-net-worth clients and is involved with the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

Gemma, recognised in the Legal 500 2024/25 guide, has practised exclusively in family law since qualifying in 2008. She has a strong background advising clients on financial remedies in high net worth situations and also addresses challenging issues related to child arrangements and domestic abuse. Commenting on the promotions, Sydney Mitchell’s senior partner Karen Moores says "Lorna, Gemma, Charlotte and Kiran have each made significant contributions to the firm’s sustained growth in recent years, and their promotions are in recognition of this and also their important role in maintaining the firm’s high level of client service and its culture of inclusivity, support, opportunity, and ‘can do’ attitude."

Charlotte Jones, who has been with Sydney Mitchell since 2018, has been promoted to senior associate in the Private Client team after beginning her career as a Wills assistant. She is now recognised as a qualified Trust & Estates Practitioner, dealing with various private client matters such as probate and estate administration. Kiran Athwal, head of the Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence practice, has also been elevated to senior associate. Kiran is nationally acknowledged for managing complex personal injury cases and provides essential advice on matters involving chronic pain and life-altering injuries.

All promotions will take effect from 1 April 2025, marking an important milestone for the firm as it continues to cultivate talent and maintain its reputation for exceptional client service. Founded in 1763, Sydney Mitchell remains a leading firm in the UK legal landscape, offering expertise across diverse areas including employment, commercial property, litigation, and family law. Its accolades, including being a Top Tier Legal 500 firm and winning multiple awards, reflect its dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.