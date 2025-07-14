Today marks an important day in the Sycamore Gap trial, as tree lawyer Sarah Dodd steps into the spotlight. With 23 years of experience under her belt, Dodd is renowned for her specialised knowledge in tree law. She has successfully managed high-profile cases including Keates v Haringey and Cordin v Newport City Council. In her firm Tree Law, Dodd combines extensive legal knowledge with a practical insight into environmental issues and has even facilitated a private prosecution for illegal tree preservation order (TPO) felling, which is currently under appeal.

The Sycamore Gap case has captured significant media attention, evolving into a powerful symbol of collective grief, anger, and urgent questions regarding the protection of the nation’s natural heritage. Expectations are high as the sentencing of Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers could lead to a historic outcome, potentially marking the first custodial sentence linked to this type of tree felling. Dodd emphasises the importance of this moment, indicating that it serves as a litmus test for tree protection laws in the UK.

She says “The sentencing of Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers will be a significant moment, not just for those directly involved, but for everyone who cares about protecting our natural environment. The Sycamore Gap tree wasn’t just any tree. It was an iconic landmark, rooted in history and deeply loved by so many."

Dodd highlights the deep emotional connection people have with trees, stating “Its felling felt mindless. A single act that destroyed something which took centuries to grow and stood as part of our shared landscape. The sense of outrage and sadness it caused shows how much trees matter to people’s lives and identities."

Her insights suggest that the trial will have repercussions beyond just this case. She notes “This case is unprecedented. We have rarely seen prosecutions like this, and the length of sentencing being considered is a clear reflection of the seriousness with which the court views this crime. It shows that tree protection laws carry real weight, and that damaging our natural heritage is not something that will be tolerated lightly."

As the trial proceeds, Dodd expresses hope that whatever the outcome, it will resonate powerfully with the public and raise awareness about the importance of environmental laws. “Whatever the outcome on the 15th, I hope it sends a powerful message about the need to respect and uphold the legal frameworks in place to safeguard our environment. We are facing a climate and biodiversity crisis, and protecting our trees has never been more important. This moment should prompt us all to think about how crucial trees are to our communities, landscapes, and future generations.”

