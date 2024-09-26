Switalskis welcomes aspiring solicitors in Yorkshire and London

Switalskis has welcomed four new future solicitors as part of its ongoing expansion across Yorkshire and London. The firm’s latest intake includes graduate apprentice solicitors Emily Bosworth, Sana Mahmood, and Harry Aukett, as well as trainee solicitor Polina Tureac.

Emily and Sana have been with Switalskis since 2022, with Emily taking her first seat in wills and probate at the Wakefield office, and Sana starting in residential conveyancing at the Bradford office. Harry Aukett is the first graduate solicitor apprentice in the firm’s London clinical negligence team, while Polina joins the clinical negligence team in York as a trainee solicitor.

Switalskis offers two routes to solicitor qualification through its bespoke Qualifying Solicitors Programme (QSP), which combines hands-on experience with structured learning. The programme provides an accessible and practical path to solicitor qualification, with options for either a two-year traditional training contract or a 32-month graduate solicitor apprenticeship.

Amy Clowrey, director and training principal at Switalskis, expressed pride in welcoming such a strong cohort, emphasising the firm's dedication to nurturing talent within its workforce. Tim Halstead, the firm's COO, highlighted the importance of recruiting and retaining top talent as key to Switalskis’ growth, noting excitement around the expansion of the London team with its first graduate solicitor apprentice.

Switalskis will open applications for the next QSP intake in spring 2025, with successful applicants starting in September 2025.