National law firm Switalskis has made a strategic move to bolster its medical negligence team with the addition of two new directors, Chris Gresswell-Green and Clare Thompson. Both directors bring a wealth of experience in handling high-value, complex medical negligence claims, which positions the firm to better meet increasing demand in East Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, and the North East.

Chris Gresswell-Green joins from a Lincolnshire firm and has dedicated 15 years to claimant medical negligence work. His expertise lies in managing the most complicated cases, particularly those involving major injuries such as amputations and brain and spinal injuries, including Cauda Equina Syndrome. Chris also plays an integral role in representing families during inquests and in fatal cases. He is based at Switalskis’ Doncaster office, where he aims to enhance the firm’s outreach in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, saying “I’ve always been drawn to the challenge of navigating complex legal issues while advocating for clients. At the same time, I’m fascinated by the field of medicine and how it impacts individuals and families. Combining my passion for law with that interest led me naturally to medical negligence, where I can use my skills to help those who have been harmed due to medical errors. It’s an area where I feel I can make a genuine difference to people’s lives, often during the most difficult times they’ll ever face.”

Clare Thompson joins Switalskis from a Newcastle-based firm, bringing over 25 years of experience in medical negligence. Her role will focus on delivering services to clients in the North East, particularly on complex birth injury claims. She is also a member of the Law Society’s Clinical Negligence Panel and is accredited by the AvMA panel. Clare expressed her enthusiasm, saying “I’m proud to join a firm with such a strong national reputation for its medical negligence work. I look forward to working alongside the team to ensure clients in the North East continue to receive the expert, compassionate support they deserve.”

Both directors will join a respected team of 85 lawyers, including 11 directors, and contribute to the firm's notable ranking as the fifth best in the country, as reported by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers. Suzanne Munroe, director and head of medical negligence at Switalskis, stated “We’re delighted to be able to bring two such talented and respected new directors into our team to enhance our service offering. We already act for clients across East Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East, and these appointments allow us to further strengthen the support we offer in these areas and provide them with the personalised and attentive support they need post-injury.

“It’s an exciting time and it’s just the beginning. Our reputation for our client care and our track record in developing careers means we are increasingly seen as an employer of choice so we expect to see further new recruits joining us in these regions in due course.”