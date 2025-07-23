Switalskis has expanded its personal injury team into London, promoting Mark Hollinghurst to managing director and recruiting four experienced lawyers to enhance services and client care

Switalskis has made a significant move in its national growth strategy by expanding its personal injury team into London and promoting department director Mark Hollinghurst to managing director of personal injury. Hollinghurst has been instrumental in developing the firm’s personal injury services and now leads a team of more than 40 professionals, including dedicated specialists in brain and spinal injuries. In his new position, he will focus on driving growth, maintaining high standards of client service, and ensuring that Switalskis remains an appealing employer in the legal sector.

The firm, which already boasts an established office in London, has welcomed four senior lawyers from Taylor Rose Solicitors, where they formed part of the personal injury team. Caroline Kempster brings three decades of experience, with a focus on complex injury claims and a background in clinical negligence. Ian Latimer, who has over 40 years of experience in catastrophic injury litigation, has worked on various serious cases that include brain, spinal, and amputation injuries. Allen Myers adds over 30 years of expertise, handling claims from minor injuries to traumatic amputations, and has been involved in notable incidents such as Zeebrugge and Kings Cross Rail. Simon Rooney rounds out the recruitment, contributing over 10 years of experience in serious injury matters, particularly dealing with chronic pain conditions and psychiatric injuries.

Hollinghurst remarks "This is an exciting moment for us as we build on our Yorkshire roots and expand our reach into London. Recruiting four outstanding personal injury solicitors is an important step in our team’s development. Caroline, Ian, Simon and Allen are talented and share our values of expert legal advice combined with genuine care for clients. Their expertise and energy will help us support more clients in London and the South East while we continue to build a workplace where talented lawyers thrive.”

John Durkan, managing director of Switalskis adds "I’m delighted this very experienced team is now on board with us and that it will further support the growth of our London office. It also shows our continued commitment to personal injury work as a practice area we are keen to invest in.”

Switalskis' national personal injury team features APIL-accredited specialists and past APIL president John McQuater, reinforcing its reputation as one of the UK’s premier claimant practices