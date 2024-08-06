Switalskis strengthens clinical negligence team

Switalskis has appointed Helen Richardson as Clinical Negligence Operations Lead, a new senior role aimed at enhancing operational management within its expanding clinical negligence team. Helen brings over 25 years of experience as a civil litigation practitioner and holds the Higher Rights of Audience (Civil) qualification as an SRA-qualified solicitor and barrister.

Helen’s extensive background includes representing both claimants and defendants in clinical negligence, employment, and public liability cases. Her role at Switalskis will focus on improving efficiency, resource management, client service, and strategic planning.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Helen said, “This is an exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to further elevating Switalskis’ operational focus. The firm’s values and culture align with my own, and I’m committed to ensuring we continually provide outstanding service to clients.”

Suzanne Munroe, director and head of Switalskis’ clinical negligence team, welcomed Helen, highlighting her strong track record and legal expertise. Suzanne emphasized that Helen's appointment reflects the firm's commitment to attracting and retaining high-caliber talent, enhancing the team's functionality and success.