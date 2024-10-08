Switalskis relocates Leeds office to West Village Innovation Cluster

This new, state-of-the-art facility spans 3,326 sq ft at Bruntwood SciTech's West Village development, aligning with the firm's growth ambitions and commitment to employee well-being.

The move brings all Leeds-based staff together on a single floor, enhancing communication and collaboration by creating a cohesive workspace. The office design emphasises innovation, flexibility, and sustainability, offering features such as breakout areas, a coffee bar, and facilities for yoga classes and bike storage.

Julie Guest, Head of People at Switalskis, stated: “One of our core goals is to be a great place to work, and creating the right office environment is key to achieving that. This new space encourages interaction and movement, and the feedback from our Leeds team has been overwhelmingly positive.”

John Durkan, Managing Director at Switalskis, added: “We’re excited about the move to West Village, which reflects who we are today and our long-term commitment to Leeds. The dynamic environment here will foster better collaboration, enhance productivity, and ultimately benefit our clients.”

Switalskis, which operates offices across Yorkshire and London, has established itself as a significant legal player in the region. The firm was recently honored as “Large Law Firm of the Year” at the Yorkshire Legal Awards and has been recognised as one of the Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work, highlighting its focus on employee satisfaction and community engagement.