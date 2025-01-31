Switalskis promotes talent across key departments

Seven individuals have advanced to senior associate roles, including Rosie Dodds (personal injury), Kate Gelder (clinical negligence), Danielle Smithurst and Nichola Burridge-Todd (Court of Protection), Sharon Woodward (wills and probate), Saima Ul-Haq (commercial property), and Ian Alderson (IT).

The clinical negligence department sees continued growth, with Heather Kolar, Paisley Laws, Chantelle Cooper, and Kimberley Bradfield promoted to associates. Samantha Downes (family law), Maria Dallas (personal injury), and Clare Wraight (costs) also achieved associate status, alongside property development specialists Emma Millington and Ellie Johnson, and Rafal Siwocha from IT.

These advancements stem from Switalskis’ Career Development Programme, designed to provide clear, transparent progression paths. Ruth Coneron, chair of the programme, highlighted its impact: “Seeing colleagues achieve their career goals through hard work and dedication is incredibly rewarding.”

John Durkan, managing director, praised the promotions, stating: “Our people are our greatest asset. Their expertise ensures the best outcomes for our clients. Congratulations to everyone promoted.”

Switalskis, recognised by The Sunday Times as one of the Best Places to Work, employs 395 professionals across Yorkshire and London. With a focus on career development, diversity, and accessibility, the firm continues to build on its reputation for excellence.