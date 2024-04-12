Switalskis paves the path forward with director promotion

In a move signalling Switalskis' forward-looking strategy and dedication to client service, Lesley Graves has been elevated to director. With an impressive 32 years of experience in the clinical negligence and personal injury sector, Lesley brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.

Before joining Switalskis in 2018, Lesley held esteemed positions as a Legal 500-rated partner and head of catastrophic injury in three prominent claimant law firms. Her multifaceted background extends to establishing a consulting law firm, where she advised banks, accountants, and law firms on risk management strategy.

Lesley's commitment lies in securing justice and rehabilitation for Switalskis' clients, with a strong emphasis on strategy and risk management. Since joining the firm, she has spearheaded initiatives to enhance risk management practices, particularly in clinical negligence, personal injury, and child abuse cases.

Reflecting on her journey, Lesley states, "I've dedicated myself to understanding and managing risks, unlocking opportunities for innovative approaches. I continuously strive to improve outcomes for our clients and support my colleagues in their endeavours."

John Durkan, managing director of Switalskis, expresses confidence in Lesley's appointment, citing her unique insights gained from working with law firms as clients. He emphasises her dual expertise as both a former partner and specialist advisor, aligning seamlessly with the firm's vision for the future.

Switalskis' renowned clinical negligence, personal injury, and child abuse teams, operating from offices across the UK, continue to uphold their commitment to excellence under Lesley's leadership. With her promotion, Switalskis embarks on a new chapter, poised for continued success in the legal landscape.