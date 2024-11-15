Switalskis launches new inheritance disputes service to meet regional demand

Amid a rise in inheritance-related conflicts, driven by factors such as complex family structures, increased generational wealth, and financial pressures post-pandemic, Switalskis is addressing a regional gap in this area of law. The new service will be led by Sandra Kowalska, an experienced inheritance disputes solicitor with over six years in the field and recent ACTAPS certification.

“Demand for inheritance disputes expertise is increasing, yet the number of dedicated legal teams in Yorkshire is limited,” said Sandra Kowalska. “Our goal is to guide families through these challenging situations with clarity and support, providing much-needed assistance in a time of emotional stress.”

David Greenwood, director at Switalskis, emphasized the importance of Sandra's role, highlighting her compassion, negotiation skills, and commitment to achieving positive outcomes for clients. This new team represents Switalskis' commitment to filling a crucial gap in the Yorkshire legal market for inheritance dispute services.