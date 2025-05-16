Switalskis has announced the appointment of Sam McFadyen as a senior solicitor in its brain and spinal injury team, marking a strategic expansion for the department. With over 25 years of experience in high-value and complex personal injury litigation, Sam is recognised for his expertise in cases involving brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, fatalities, polytrauma, and amputations. His previous role as leader of a serious injury team at a Hull-based law firm has prepared him well for this new position. Sam is also honoured as a Legal 500 Recommended Lawyer and holds accreditation as a senior litigator from the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL).

Switalskis’ brain and spinal injury team has now grown to six legal specialists dedicated to providing tailored support for clients and families dealing with life-changing injuries. The addition of Sam aims to offer clients enhanced legal guidance, particularly in relation to early rehabilitation support. Sam McFadyen says “Switalskis is known for its high-quality, client-focused approach to brain and spinal injury work, and that really aligns with how I’ve always practised. The team is dedicated to delivering a bespoke holistic service to their clients and achieving the best possible outcomes to support recovery and help clients and their families rebuild their lives. I’m excited to join such a collaborative and experienced team and to contribute to its growth, by leading cases and supporting the department’s wider development.”

Mark Hollinghurst, director and joint head of the personal injury department at Switalskis, highlighted that Sam's appointment is a crucial part of their growth strategy for the brain and spinal injury team. He notes, “Bringing in a senior lawyer of Sam’s calibre ensures we continue to deliver the high-quality, client-centred service we’re known for while having additional expertise that will support our future plans." Mark further emphasises Sam's suitability for the role by stating, “His empathetic approach, calm and friendly manner, and experience in both casework and team leadership made him a natural choice for us. He’s clearly like-minded and his skills complement those of our existing team. We’re really pleased to have Sam on board.”