Switalskis expands commercial property team

Switalskis has announced the appointment of solicitors Amber Gray and George Mallinson to its expanding commercial property team, further solidifying the firm's presence across Yorkshire with established teams in Leeds, Bradford, and Knaresborough. This move reflects the firm’s commitment to enhancing its service offerings in the competitive commercial property market.

Amber Gray joins the Knaresborough office, bringing four years of experience as a paralegal. Her background includes extensive knowledge of property transactions for lenders and developers. Amber holds both undergraduate and Master's degrees in Law from Northumbria University, and she qualified as a solicitor in February 2024. Expressing her enthusiasm, Amber stated, “Working as part of Switalskis’ talented commercial property team will allow me to learn from their expertise while contributing to its continued success. I’ve worked hard to develop my knowledge and expertise to deliver a high level of service to clients. Switalskis offers me more opportunities to continue to develop, which I’m excited about.”

George Mallinson, who brings over four years of experience in commercial property law, will split his time between Switalskis’ Bradford and Leeds offices. A graduate of the University of Liverpool and BPP University, George has worked on a diverse array of transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, and leases, with expertise spanning various property types, from offices to warehouses. He expressed his excitement for the role, saying, “I’m excited to work closely with Switalskis’ experienced team on complex commercial property transactions. Our diverse client base and range of development projects give me the opportunity to broaden my skills and contribute meaningfully to clients’ successes.”

Claire Murphy, head of commercial property at Switalskis, commented on the new additions, saying, “We’re delighted to welcome Amber and George to our growing team. Their combined experience and passionate approaches to commercial property law align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional legal advice. We look forward to seeing how their fresh perspectives and skills will enhance our client services.”

Recently recognised as a “Firm to Watch” in the national Legal 500 guide, Switalskis is gaining prominence for its commercial property and residential development work. The firm serves a diverse clientele, including notable clients like Lidl on supermarket site acquisitions and Nando’s for new restaurant openings. Additionally, Switalskis has been awarded the title of Yorkshire Law Firm of the Year (large) and is featured on The Sunday Times 2024 Best Places to Work list, highlighting its dedication to both client success and employee satisfaction.

