Switalskis expands child care team with appointments and promotions

Switalskis, a leading legal firm, reinforces its commitment to child care with two appointments and two internal promotions. The child care team, now consisting of 21 members, welcomes solicitor Gabrielle Richardson and CILEX Katie Wiggett. Additionally, Sana Mahmood and Ellie Messenger have been promoted to graduate apprentices.

Gabrielle Richardson, a newly qualified solicitor, joins the Leeds office to provide representation for parents in care proceedings. Katie Wiggett, a CILEX-qualified lawyer, joins the South Yorkshire child care team in Sheffield, bringing extensive experience in childcare and family proceedings.

The firm also celebrates the promotion of Sana Mahmood and Ellie Messenger, who transition from the care paralegal team to graduate apprentices. Sana, engaged in community projects, participated in the Cerebra Pro Bono Research Programme and presented on the impact of COVID-19 on the BAME community.

Ellie Messenger expresses excitement about the diverse learning experience as a graduate apprentice, gaining hands-on experience while completing Solicitors Qualifying Examinations. Director Ruth Coneron, leading Switalskis' child care team, praises the new additions, stating they strengthen the expert team's ability to provide competent advice for positive outcomes.

Ruth highlights Ellie and Sana's dedication, describing them as ambitious individuals thriving in the busy department. Their promotions align with Switalskis' commitment to fostering talent and providing the best advice and representation for clients.