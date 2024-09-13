Switalskis conveyancing team boosted with promotion and new hire

Switalskis Solicitors has enhanced its residential conveyancing team with the promotion of Hannah Midgley to New Business Executive and the appointment of Wendy Welburn as a Conveyancing Assistant. These changes reflect the firm's commitment to providing high-quality client service and developing its talent.

Hannah Midgley, who joined Switalskis in 2021 as an apprentice, has advanced rapidly within the firm. After completing her Level 3 Business Administrator apprenticeship and gaining four years of conveyancing experience, she was promoted to paralegal and now New Business Executive. In her new role, Hannah will focus on client engagement and converting enquiries into new business. She expressed her excitement for the role, saying, "Switalskis has enabled me to enjoy a fulfilling and progressive career. I’m excited to see where this role will take me."

Wendy Welburn brings 32 years of legal experience, including 12 years in residential conveyancing. In her role as a Conveyancing Assistant, Wendy will assist solicitors with residential sales and purchases, ensuring smooth transactions for clients. Wendy commented, "I’m committed to providing the best possible experience for our clients and ensuring that every interaction is met with care and professionalism."

Sarah Cookson, Head of Switalskis’ Residential Conveyancing department, praised both women for their dedication and professionalism: "Hannah has excelled in every step of her journey with us, and Wendy's experience and client focus will only enhance our team's capabilities. Together, they will help ensure our service remains as impressive as ever."

Switalskis' conveyancing team now consists of 27 staff members across its offices in Yorkshire, continuing to grow and deliver comprehensive client care in the residential property sector.

Photo - Left to Right - Head of Switalskis’ residential conveyancing department, Sarah Cookson, with newly appointed conveyancing assistant, Wendy Welburn, and new business executive, Hannah Midgley